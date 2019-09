BRANFORD — Police are investigating after a man robbed the rest area on I-95 Saturday.

Police said they were called to the I-95 southbound Branford Rest Area around 12:49 am for a report of a robbery . The suspect was described by police as a light skinned, black male. They said he jumped towards the cash register showing a metallic knife, removed money from the register and left the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G @ 203-696-2500.