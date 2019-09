BRISTOL — Police are searching for a person in connection to a hit-and-run at a Bristol Walmart Saturday afternoon.

Bristol Police Department said the suspect appears to be carrying/using an oxygen bottle in a black carry case.

The vehicle police are looking for is white, possibly a Chevy Impala or Pontiac G8. Anyone with information should call the Bristol Police Department, 860-584-3000 #0. Officer Giannini #230 Case # 19-33127.