Connecticut residents enjoy 49th Annual Hebron Fair

The 49th Annual Hebron Fair brought in people from all around Connecticut to see animal shows and races, try foods from dozens of food trucks, and enjoy live entertainment.

The fair ran Thursday through Sunday, wrapping up with the weekend’s biggest event, a concert starring country music artist Joe Nichols.

Animals were still the main focus of the fair, with a dairy show that brought in people from out of state.

Caitlin Small traveled from Huntington, Massachusetts to show off her cows and was surprised with the arrival of a calf, born right on the fairgrounds in front of a crowd Thursday night.

“Now we’ve got another heifer that my brothers are going to show in the junior show next year so look for her next year if you come to the fair,” she said.

Others came for more traditional fair activities, like rides, carnival games, and visiting vendors.

“We’re locals, so we like to come to support the vendors that come here,” said Paula King of Andover.

A portion of the admission sales from the fair go to the Hebron Lions Club, who then donates to charities in Connecticut.