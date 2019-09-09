David Ortiz throws out first pitch at Fenway months after being shot in Dominican Republic

BOSTON — A few months after being shot in his native home Dominican Republic, former Red Sox slugger tossed the first pitch Monday night prior to the Yankees/ Red Sox game.

Ortiz was shot in the back at a Santo Domingo nightclub June 9 by a hit man who police say was supposed to be targeting a different man. Ortiz was brought to Boston the next day, needed three operations before he was released.

The bullet passed through Ortiz, perforating his intestines and internal organs. It then hit his friend, TV talk-show host Jhoel Lopez, in the leg. His wound was not life-threatening.

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say Ortiz was not the intended target of the shooting.

Several people have been arrested, including Victor Hugo Gomez Vasquez, the alleged mastermind of the plot.