First on FOX61: Neighbor tackles suspect in West Hartford break-ins

WEST HARTFORD -- Police responded to a 911 call from a 12-year-old boy concerned someone was inside his home Monday night.

While West Hartford Police were responding to the area of North Quaker Lane, another burglary was in progress at a second home. That one occurring on the adjacent Auburn Road.

“The suspect ran from the house and a few neighbors in the area were able to tackle him and hold him onto the ground until we got there,” said Sgt. Brett Balisciano of the West Hartford Police Department.

One of those neighbors a hero tonight but asking not to be called one. Instead, the Good Samaritan did what he thought was right and tackle the suspect. He told FOX61 off camera that there were a lot of kids around including his own.

“I commend them,” said Sgt. Balisciano. “It takes a lot of guts to run somebody down especially that just committed a felony.”

Police said 36-year-old Andrew Harris was under the influence of drugs when he committed the robberies. He took a backpack from the first home before entering the second.

Harris is being charged with burglary in the second degree, burglary in the third degree, risk of injury to a minor and larceny in the 6th degree.

Neighbors FOX61 talked to were shocked to hear such a crime would occur in their quiet neighborhood. They will be extra vigilant in the future.

“Keep your doors locked at all times. It doesn’t matter if it’s during the day or night you never know what’s going to happen,” said Sgt. Balisciano.

Police said there were no other thefts or injuries. They are considering this an isolated incident.

Harris is being held on bond.