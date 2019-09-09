First on FOX61: Neighbor tackles suspect in West Hartford double home invasion

Voting information for 2019 primary elections

WEST HARTFORD — Police are investigating a double home invasion in West Hartford.

Officers were called to Auburn Road at around 6:40 p.m. Monday evening for a report of two home invasions.

A neighbor chased the suspect and tackled him to the ground and waited for officers to arrive, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect who is facing charges.

