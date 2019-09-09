× Four people arrested after two cars stolen and police pursuits in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK — Police say four people were arrested after two cars were stolen, leading to two police pursuits.

Police say the events kicked off when an Old Saybrook Police Officer was engaged in pursuit by a stolen vehicle. When the car came to a stop, two people ran from the car. One was immediately caught.

The other suspect continued on foot towards the wooded area behind Goodwin Elementary School. While police searched for the other suspect, a report came down saying a Whtie Dodge Hellcat was stolen by three people. Another pursuit with police started. Police say the Hellcat reached speeds of 120 mph on I-95 south.

According to police, the Hellcat was stopped on I-95 in Stratford with the help of State police. Those three people are in custody.

Police say the investigation remains active, and they do not believe there are any more suspects at large. There are no security concerns at Goodwin School.

The suspects have not been named at this time.