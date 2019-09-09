× Fox attacked people in East Lyme; Officials issue warning

EAST LYME — Officials issued warnings to residents Monday after a fox that may carry rabies attacked people and was not captured.

Officials from the Ledge Light Health District said, “A fox from the area of Heritage Road in East Lyme attacked persons and was not able to be captured.”

They said if residents see a fox in the area to contact, Officer Yuchniuk at 860-442-9451 or aco@waterfordct.Org

They added, “The public should refrain from feeding or approaching any wild or stray animals.”

According to LLHD, “Rabies is a deadly disease caused by a virus that can infect all warm-blooded animals, including people. It is spread mostly by wild animals, but stray cats and dogs may also become infected and spread the virus. The rabies virus lives in the saliva and brain tissue of infected animals. Rabies can be spread by scratches from infected animals or when infected saliva comes into contact with open wounds, breaks in the skin or mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth, etc.)”

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact Ledge Light Health District at 448-4882 or the Animal Control Officer at (860) 442-9451.