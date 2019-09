Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A special ceremony at Hartford City Hall Monday to kick off a LGBT Pride Week.

City leaders hoisted the rainbow flag above Hartford City Hall Monday morning.

Events to celebrate LGBT Pride run through Sunday. The Pride Festival is scheduled for Saturday on Pratt Street, from Noon to 6 p.m.

You can get more information on events here.

Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz and Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin were on hand for the ceremonial flag raising..