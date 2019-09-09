New Haven police arrest 9 men after ATV, dirtbike disruptions

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police arrested nine men after they said they recklessly drove on city streets Sunday night.

Police said upwards of 200 street racers in roving droves were riding throughout the city.

Officials said residents called 911 in addition to patrol officers observing the reckless behavior they described as “swift maneuvers and sidewalk circling, the riders swarmed police vehicles – kicking and spitting in their travels.”

Police arrested nine men and seized seven ATVs. The charges range from motor vehicle violations, reckless endangerment, as well as drug offenses.

Those arrested were:

Adrian Perez, 25, New Jersey

Rashon Doran, 33, Stratford

Byron O’leary, 26, Meriden

Hugo Valentin, 23, New Haven

Juan Reveron, 33, New Haven

Jomar Cancel, 23, New Haven

Dereyk Grant, 39, New Haven

Justin Gallogly, 24, New Haven

Charles Brewer, 23, New Haven

They were scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

In a press release, Patrol Commander Lieutenant Mark O’neill commended officers for their actions, saying, “We successfully made arrests and seizures of those creating havoc in the city.”