CLEVELAND – Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to have a lot of fans talking.

He was spotted at Sunday’s home opener against the Tennessee Titans sporting a very expensive watch.

According to USA Today, the fancy wrist wear is from Richard Mille’s collection and is priced at $350,000.

If you think he took it off before the game, guess again. He wore it while on the field.

Odell is playing with a Richard Mille on.

🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/WVoJ8wUNJo — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 8, 2019