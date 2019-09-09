Partly cloudy, pleasant Monday; Tuesday dry and comfortable as well

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Our quiet stretch of weather continues today with temperatures in the 70s and low humidity. While the clouds may hang around at times, it's still a nice one out there today with some sunshine expected and no chance for rain.

After another quiet day Tuesday, we bring back a shower chance on Wednesday afternoon. Some people have been noting that we've seen a lot of rain on Wednesdays the last few weeks, and they're correct! If we see showers in the state this Wednesday, it would be the 7th in a row! Our last dry Wednesday was back on July 24th. That pattern is merely coincidental, but is still pretty interesting to see.

Along with that shower chance on Wednesday, we may have a bit of humidity returning. While this won't be overly tropical, we'll feel warmer temperatures with some 80s out there. Afterwards, mainly quiet weather builds back in for the end of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, pleasant: High: low-mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, crisp. Lows: 50s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, still dry and comfortable. High: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and more humid. Chance for late afternoon evening showers & thunderstorms. High: Low 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny warm with the chance for a few showers. High: Low 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High: 70.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and more humid with the chance for a few showers. High: 75-80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 80

