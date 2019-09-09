September 2019 Above & Beyond Award: Henry Cadett

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henry Cadett

Wallingford Police Department

Nominated By: Tammie Cadett



“I am nominating Henry for the above and beyond nominee because all of his adult life he has made helping people his main objective. He spent nine years in the Connecticut Army National Guard in the 1-102nd Infantry Battalion in Alpha Company. He completed one combat tour in Afghanistan in 2006-2007 and ended his military career as a Staff Sargent. He now is a police officer for the Town of Wallingford and is currently assigned to the Community Police Division. He spends most of his time in the public school system as a school resource officer at Lyman Hall High School and Dag Hammarskjold Middle School. Henry has a great relationship with all the children in town! All his life he has always offered a helping hand to everyone he meets...no one is a stranger to him. He has made his family, friends, and the community feel safe. He is always very respectful no matter what the situation is. I am so very proud of him and very honored to be his Mom!”

Proudly brought to you by