Suicide Prevention Week: What Connecticut is doing

If you are in crisis and live in Connecticut, please take one moment, dial 2-1-1 and press 1 to talk to someone, 24/7. If you are outside of CT dial 1-800-273 8255 for help.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD - Suicide is a growing public health problem, with the national rate increasing by 30% from 2000 to 2016, and particularly disturbing trends among men, young people, and those who live in rural areas.

This is National Suicide Prevention Week, a time to spread awareness and provide people with tools and resources to hopefully save lives and prevent grief and tragedy in Connecticut's communities.

Tom Steen talked with Aisha Mbowe on Sunday's FOX61 Morning News. Tom lost his son Tyler to suicide almost ten years ago, and now works with the CT Suicide Prevention Board. He says Connecticut is making strides in spreading awareness, finding prevention strategies that work, and helping towns and cities with local programs. But more needs to be done, especially to remove the stigma of death by suicide, so that families and communities can tackle the issue.

For more information and resources, visit www.PreventSuicideCT.org