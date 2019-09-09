× Three dead in shooting in Dutch city of Dordrecht

Several people have been killed in a “very serious” shooting incident in the Dutch city of Dordrecht, officials said Monday night.

Police in Rotterdam, about 18 miles northeast of Dordrecht, said in a post on Twitter that three people had died and one person was seriously injured.

Police stressed to CNN that the issue was not terror related.

Dordrecht Mayor Wouter Kolff described the incident as “a very serious shooting” in a post on Twitter, and said that he was heading to the scene.