Below is a timeline of what we know about the events surrounding the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos starting the day she was reported missing.
Timeline: The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
-
Timeline: The disappearance of Jennifer Dulos
-
New court date set for woman charged in missing mom case
-
Fotis Dulos seeks evaluation of mother-in-law, family releases statement
-
State’s Attorney files for gag order in Dulos case
-
Fotis Dulos appears in court for civil case with Jennifer Dulos’ late father
-
-
Dulos case: attorneys spar over whether Michelle Troconis should give deposition
-
As grandmother is granted custody of Dulos children, new details about family finances emerge
-
Troconis lied to police, according to warrant; turns herself in after additional charge
-
Dulos seeks estranged wife’s medical records
-
Sources: Jennifer Dulos’ bloody ‘Vineyard Vines’ shirt was among evidence recovered in Hartford in May
-
-
Fotis Dulos’ attorney files motion to dismiss charges
-
State police conclude search at MIRA trash plant in Hartford in connection with Jennifer Dulos case
-
Family, friends release statement regarding Jennifer Dulos manuscript mentioned by estranged husband’s lawyer