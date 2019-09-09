Union Street Tavern Trot scheduled for Sept. 15, raising money to fight childhood cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Next weekend runners will once again lace up for another Union Street Tavern Trot! It will be the 13th year. It’s a 3.5 mile road and trail race that raises money for an important cause, Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a national organization fighting to find a cure for childhood cancer. This will be the third year Fox 61 is partnering with the race.

FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein has a preview of it with Tavern Trot Committee members James Duncan and Chris Pinard. Last year the race raised more than $60,000 and hosted almost one thousand runners.

If you would like to register for the race visit:

http://www.lightboxreg.com/union-street-tavern-trot-35-mile-race_2019?mobile=0