× West Hartford, Bloomfield to hold flu vaccination clinics in October

WEST HARTFORD — The West Hartford Bloomfield Health District has scheduled three flu vaccination clinics in October.

October 2, 10AM-Noon, West Hartford Senior Center, 15 Starkel Road

October 3, 9:30-11:30 AM, Elmwood Community Center, 1106 New Britain Ave.

October 16, 12-2PM, Town Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main Street

The health district said, “Influenza is a serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death. Every flu season is different which is why a new flu vaccine is required each year. Even healthy people can get very sick from the flu and spread it to others. The Centers for Disease Controls recommends flu vaccination for anyone over 6 months of age. Those who should not be vaccinated against the flu are: Anyone with a previous allergic reaction to a flu vaccine, anyone with an allergy to any of the flu vaccine components and anyone [over] 6 months of age.

No appointments are necessary. Anyone age 18 and older may participate.

No out-of-pocket costs, no co-pay. The following private insurance providers are covered:

Medicare Part B

Aetna

CIGNA

Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield

ConnectiCare/Medicare product

United Health

Husky

The Health District does accept Medicare part B, which covers the entire cost of the flu shot. For those without insurance plans, the cost will be $30.00 (cash/check only).