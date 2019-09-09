× Wilton woman arrested on DUI charges twice in one day

WILTON — Police arrested a woman on DUI charges twice in one day on Saturday.

Ellen Needleman-O’Neil, 64, of Wilton, was arrested around 2:30pm after police said she crashed into a parked car in the lot at 5 River Rd. Officers investigating found her to have an odor of alcohol on her breath and she failed a field sobriety test. She was later found to have a blood alcohol count of .2261. She was also found to have tylenol / codeine pills in her purse. She was charged with Operating under the influence and Possession of a Controlled

Substance. She was released under a promise to appear and scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.

About six hours later, police received a call reporting that Needleman-O’Neil was at a liquor store to buy alcohol and drove away in the same car that she had been earlier in the day. She was located a short time later on Old Farms Road. Police stopped the vehicle, and found the car was not registered and her drivers license had been revoked from the earlier arrest. After taking a breath test, police determined that her blood alcohol level was .0928. Needleman-O’Neill was charged with DUI , Operating a MV While Right to Drive is Revoked, Unregistered MV, and Driving Without License. Needleman-O’Neill was later released after she posted her $230 bond and was scheduled to appear at Norwalk Superior Court on Sept. 17 as well.