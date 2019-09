Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR LOCKS -- Police responded to an emergency 911 call regarding a 53-year-old Veteran suffering from PTSD, who threatened to hurt himself at the Candlewood Suites Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, this isn't the first time he threatened to hurt himself. Officials said he is temporarily living at the Candlewood Suites for work outside of Connecticut.

Officials were able to successfully talk the Veteran to safety.

At this time, no other details have been released.