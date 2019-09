Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Atty Haymond,

While was riding my motorcycle and as I rode through a rural area, 3 goats jumped out in the street in front of me! There was no way for me to miss them because they were just crossing the street at a random spot with no warning signs. Needless to say, I was seriously hurt and needed surgery on my shoulder.

I know its an unusual scenario... but what should I do?

Steve B