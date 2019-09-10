× ESPN: Patriots’ Antonio Brown accused of rape

FOXBOROUGH — Newly acquired wide-receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer, according to ESPN.

A lawsuit filed Tuesday, states Brown’s former trainer, Britney Taylor, was sexually assaulted on three separate occasions in 2017 and ’18.

According to ESPN, the first alleged incident came in June 2017.

Taylor claims Brown exposed himself and kissed her without consent, where a month later, Brown allegedly masturbated near her without her knowledge and ejaculated on her back, then later bragged about it in a series of text messages.

ESPN goes on to report that in May 2018, Taylor claims Brown “forced her down onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress, and forcibly raped her.”

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, says it was “a consensual personal relationship.”

The New York Times first reported about the lawsuit.

Messages were left seeking comment from the Patriots and the NFL.

On Tuesday, Taylor said in a statement:

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision… Speaking out removes the shame that I have felt for the past year and places it on the person responsible for my rape. I will cooperate with the NFL and any other agencies; however, at this time, I respectfully request that the media please respect my privacy.”

Brown’s defense attorney, Darren Heitner, also issued a statement saying that the Patriots receiver “denies all of the accuser’s allegations” and that “any sexual interaction with Mr. Brown was entirely consensual.”

Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders last week after clashing with the team throughout training camp. He agreed to a contract with New England on Saturday, but has yet to play for the Patriots.

