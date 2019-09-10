Fall fling continues Tuesday with blend of sun & clouds, temps in the 70s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Good morning! Our fall fling will continue for one more day today with a blend of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s.

Then after a "false fall" we're being reminded that summer is not over yet! Temperatures will soar into the 80s Wednesday. Some towns like Windsor Locks could take a run at 90 degrees! Along with heat and humidity, there is a chance for a late-day shower or thunderstorm.

Some people have been noting that we've seen a lot of rain on Wednesdays the last few weeks, and they're correct! If we see showers in the state this Wednesday, it would be the 7th in a row! Our last dry Wednesday was back on July 24th. That pattern is merely coincidental, but is still pretty interesting to see.

The cold front that approaches late Wednesday will get hung up across the area on Thursday keeping the chance for showers in the forecast.

Afterwards, mainly quiet weather builds back in for the end of the week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, still mainly dry and comfortable. High: 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and more humid. Chance for late afternoon evening showers & thunderstorms. High: mid-upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, chance for a few showers. High: Upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, cooler. High: Low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for a few showers but not a wash-out. High: 75-80.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 80s.

