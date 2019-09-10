× Hamden Police: Payroll supervisor embezzled $68K from home health care business

HAMDEN — Police have arrested a payroll supervisor who they said embezzled nearly $70,000 from a home health care business.

On September 6 police arrested Ashleigh Herring, 33, of Waterbury and charged her with Larceny in the 1st Degree.

Police said they started investigating an embezzlement complaint at Best Choice Home Health Care, 60 Connolly Parkway in May 2018.

Investigators determined that former employee Ashleigh Herring stole approximately $68,000 from the business. Officials said Herring, had been the payroll supervisor, paid herself thousands of dollars via direct deposit, for hours that she did not work. They also said Herring fraudulently deposited thousands of dollars into her boyfriend’s bank account

Herring, who was detained on a court-ordered $100,000.00 bond, is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on September 23rd.