Justin Elicker declares victory in New Haven primary over Mayor Toni Harp

NEW HAVEN -- Six years ago, then candidate Toni Harp pounded Justin Elicker in the New Haven Democratic mayoral primary by 27 percent en-route to becoming the city’s first female mayor.

But on Tuesday, Elicker returned the favor by 18 percent.

"I’ve been knocking on doors for over nine months and our team has been doing the same and so many people are excited for change in New Haven." said Elicker.

In part because he said the Harp administration is not investing in the city’s people.

"Also people want a government that’s more accessible. I give out my cell phone and I think City Hall needs to be much more accessible to everyone not just politically connected people," said Elicker.

He said the Harp administration has done some wonderful redevelopment in downtown, but they’ve forgotten one segment of the population.

"There’s so many residents in the neighborhoods that don’t feel like they’re benefiting from the kind of investment we’ve seen in downtown and the wealth of Yale University."

Elicker believes there are policies the government can implement to ensure there’s a more even playing field so that New Haven residents actually benefit from the kind of investment that’s coming into town - meaning more jobs. And he says he doesn’t think the Harp administration has used taxpayers money wisely.

"They expect the mayor to take seriously FBI investigations. They want a government that is responsive and responsible to the people," said Elicker.

While Harp could still represent the Working Families Party, in the general election, it remains unclear, following the primary loss, if she will seek a fourth term.