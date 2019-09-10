× New Haven police look for bank robbery suspect

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police are searching for a bank robbery suspect who robbed a bank Tuesday.

Police said around 11: 45 am. officers were called to Citizens Bank located at 430 Forbes Avenue for a bank robbery.

Security camera photos showed a man with a beard and a hooded sweatshirt.

Officials said the suspect gave the bank teller with a bag and a note. He left the bank and ran off with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316