Voting information for 2019 primary elections

Primary elections held in several cities, towns across Connecticut

Posted 8:20 AM, September 10, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, September 10, 2019

HARTFORD — It’s off to the polling place for some people across the state Tuesday as primary elections are held.

Only some towns and cities will have primary elections today. Tune in to FOX61 online and on-air today for full primary day coverage!

Head to the Secretary of the State website to see sample ballots for the towns holding primary elections.

Here are the Mayoral candidate primary races:

Here are the First Selectman primary races:

Hear from some of the candidates after they voted this morning:

