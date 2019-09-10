× Suspect in West Hartford break-ins arraigned

HARTFORD — The suspect in two West Hartford home break-ins appeared in court Tuesday.

Andrew Harris, 36, was arrested after two burglaries in West Hartford Monday night. Police said they responded to a 911 call from a 12-year-old boy Monday night, concerned someone was in his home.

While West Hartford Police were responding to the area of North Quaker Lane, another reported burglary was in progress at a second home on the adjacent Auburn Road.

“The suspect ran from the house and a few neighbors in the area were able to tackle him and hold him onto the ground until we got there,” said Sgt. Brett Balisciano of the West Hartford Police Department.

Appearing in court Tuesday afternoon, his bond was set at $150,000 with the stipulation that If he posts bond he must stay away from two homes he allegedly burglarized.

Harris was previously convicted of handgun and assault charges. His defense attorney said Harris has a PCP problem. The next court date set for October 8.