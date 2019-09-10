WorkinCT: Aci Dynamix, a garage with all the glitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEYMOUR — They have made dream cars a reality at ACI Dynamix.

The seven-year-old venture that owner Bryce Atkas began with a partner is now doing a brisk business of, predominantly, super-fast cars.

“It’s your one-stop-shop,” Atkas said. He added, “from engine work to dyno tuning to full vehicle wraps, we take a brand new or old car and it leaves here completely different.”

Custom wraps of vehicles have become a hot commodity for ACI Dynamix, where the skilled team in the garage essentially puts a sticker over a car and can turn it a whole new color. Martin Otrano, a manager at ACI said, “to take a car from something so basic to something the client has dreamed up is what it’s really all about.”

