Voting information for 2019 primary elections

WorkinCT: Aci Dynamix, a garage with all the glitz

Posted 11:43 AM, September 10, 2019, by

SEYMOUR  — They have made dream cars a reality at ACI Dynamix.

The seven-year-old venture that owner Bryce Atkas began with a partner is now doing a brisk business of, predominantly, super-fast cars.

“It’s your one-stop-shop,” Atkas said. He added, “from engine work to dyno tuning to full vehicle wraps, we take a brand new or old car and it leaves here completely different.”

Custom wraps of vehicles have become a hot commodity for ACI Dynamix, where the skilled team in the garage essentially puts a sticker over a car and can turn it a whole new color. Martin Otrano, a manager at ACI said, “to take a car from something so basic to something the client has dreamed up is what it’s really all about.”

To find out more about ACI Dynamix and ACI Wraps click here.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.