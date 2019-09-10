World Suicide Prevention Day, understanding the signs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Today is World Suicide Prevention Day. It's a day dedicated to raising awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented.

Suicide is currently the 10th leading cause of death in the US, but it is a global phenomenon.

Experts say some ways to prevent suicide include: seeking help from professionals and reducing access to firearms and medications.

Ann Irr Dagle of the Brian Dagle Foundation and Rachel Papke of the Jordan Porco Foundation joined us on the FOX61 morning news, to talk about ways to spot the warning signs of suicide.

Both organizations have upcoming events. Visit their websites for details.

Jordan Porco Foundation

Brian Dagle Foundation

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or visit their website.