Zulily unveils top pet Halloween costumes for 2019

Summer has almost come to an end, fall is up next and that means Halloween is around the corner!

As you start to prepare for your family’s trick-or-treating adventure, Zulily is making sure you don’t forget you furry friends while shopping for costumes.

The online retailer has unveiled the best-selling pet costumes for this year’s spooky holiday.

Pet owners are dressing their dogs and cats up as lions, pandas, and characters from Star Wars. After that, unicorns, pirates, and even The Wizard of Oz flying monkey costumes are also trending.

To check out these styles and more, visit the Zulily website — and get ready for your pets to take over the upcoming Halloween festivities!