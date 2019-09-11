4 arrested following shooting investigation in Waterbury

WATERBURY — A shooting investigation resulted in the arrest of four people Wednesday.

Waterbury Police Department said they responded to a shooting Tuesday night on a report of shots fired in the area of Cooke and Hopkins Street.

Police said they did not locate any victims, but found empty shell casings on Hopkins Street and damage consistent with a bullet ricochet to the hood of a vehicle parked in front of 13 Hopkins Street.

“Through investigative means the police determined two motorcycles driving east on Hopkins Street passed a blue Jeep Liberty traveling in the opposite direction.” police said in a release. “The Jeep quickly stopped and two passengers got out of the Jeep and began shooting handguns at the motorcycles as they continued driving away. After shooting at the two motorcycles, the two suspects got back into the Jeep and departed north on Cooke Street. The detectives and the forensic unit responded to assist in the investigation.”

Police said around 10:30 p.m., they located a jeep that fit the description related to the investigation.

Police said they then conducted a motor vehicle stop of this vehicle after it stopped in the parking lot behind 50 Woodlawn Terrace.

“Immediately the front passenger and rear passenger got out of the vehicle and began to run,” police said. “The front passenger, later identified as Juan Maldonado, 35, fled on foot behind the apartment building. The rear passenger, later identified as Orlando Morales, 21, was tackled by an officer and taken into custody.”

Police said the driver, Juanita Jones, 28, was uncooperative with the police investigation and was taken into custody shortly after the motor vehicle stop. Jones was found in possession of a white powdery substance (18.8 grams) in a plastic knotted bag that later tested positive for heroin.

“Police officers entered the apartment building at 50 Woodlawn Terrace to look for the front passenger,” police said. “Officers encountered a second floor residence, later identified as Eugene McFarlin, 59, who was uncooperative with the police and aggressively approached the officers. McFarlin was taken into custody and arrested. Officers later located Juan Maldonado in a third floor bedroom of 50 Woodlawn Terrace.

Maldonado was then taken into custody. Police said they located a loaded handgun outside the apartment building.

Maldonado and Morales are facing criminal attempt at assault in the first degree, carrying pistol without a permit and other charges. Jones is charged with illegal possession of narcotics with intent to sell, conspiracy at assault in the first degree and is held on a $50,000 bond. As for McFarlin, he has been charged with interfering with an officer and was given a $5,000 bond.