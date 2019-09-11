Full list of primary results

A suspect is in custody after people are stabbed in Tallahassee, Florida, at a workplace, police say

Posted 10:18 AM, September 11, 2019

Police in Tallahassee, Florida, are investigating a stabbing incident Wednesday morning at Dyke Industries, a police spokesman said.

Police have a suspect in custody, spokesman Damon Miller said. It is unclear if the person is an employee.

“At approximately 8:37 am, TPD responded to a stabbing near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle,” the police department said in a written statement.

“Upon officer’s arrival, they discovered multiple stabbing victims and provided immediate medical attention.”

The conditions of the stabbing victims have not been released.

 

Google Map for coordinates 30.477032 by -84.347468.

