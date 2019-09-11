A wunderkind in the sport of Wake Surfing, 75 pounds soaking wet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTED – Standing not much above five feet tall and only 75 pounds, Sam Goncalves has made quite a splash in the upstart sport of Wake Surfing.

The 8th grader from West Hartford is often spotted making waves atop Highland Lake in Winsted where he has become among the best amateurs in the country in Wake Surfing circles.

“Right now I’m ranked #1 in the world,” Goncalves said, “it’s just all about practice and getting everything right.”

Speeding across the lake in a state of the art Centurion Boat, one of Sam’s sponsors, Goncalves practices with his father, and coach, Mike about four to five times a week.

Sam’s success has taken the family to competitions across the country.

“It’s taken me to Arizona and Utah twice,” Sam said, “Michigan, Minnesota, Georgia, Virginia, it’s taken me all over.”

Father Mike added, he’d love to see his son win a world championship down the road.

“It’s already given us so much,” he said, “wherever it takes us we will follow him.”