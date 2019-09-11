Amity High School student featured in Ms. Monopoly

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODBRIDGE -- It’s the game with a twist.

Monopoly, a household staple, is getting reinvented by woman inventors. The game will feature woman trailblazers over time. The promotional video released Monday features a familiar face for the Amity Regional High School.

Senior, Sophia Wang, was one of three woman inventors showcased in the Hasbro video.

Wang's invention would allow for the public to be warned about sink holes and geared to keep people safe. Currently her invention is patent pending.

FOX61’s Rachel Piscitelli sat down with the young inventor, she explained “once it was announce that I was going to be one of the three female inventors featured they came here for about week in CT & did the filming in one day."

Wang achievements, extend far from “passing go”.

Wang is part of the Amity Regional High School’s Science Research Program. Her invention has been awarded many times including a recent trip this spring to Intel Science and Engineering Fair, where she earned a first place award.

The National Invention Convention this past year where she took first place for her grade level. She is also most recently received an invitation to the Korea Science and Engineering Fair that is taking place this fall.