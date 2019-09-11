Avon Volunteer Fire Department hosts 9/11 memorial

AVON — 9/11 is a day no one in America will ever forget. Since that fateful day 18 years ago, communities across the country come together to honor and remember the lives lost and the families left behind.

343 New York firefighters, 23 New York police officers, 27 Port Authority police and eight private paramedics died during the attacks. Additionally, 161 people from Connecticut lost their lives. 2,996 people died in all.

In Avon, an annual memorial service is held to commemorate the fateful day. This year’s event included members of the Avon High School Choir, and CT Fireman’s Pipes and Drums, as well as remarks from current and past first responders and veterans.