Full list of primary results

Avon Volunteer Fire Department hosts 9/11 memorial

Posted 6:35 AM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 07:54AM, September 11, 2019

AVON — 9/11 is a day no one in America will ever forget. Since that fateful day 18 years ago, communities across the country come together to honor and remember the lives lost and the families left behind.

343 New York firefighters, 23 New York police officers, 27 Port Authority police and eight private paramedics died during the attacks. Additionally, 161 people from Connecticut lost their lives. 2,996 people died in all.

In Avon, an annual memorial service is held to commemorate the fateful day. This year’s event included members of the Avon High School Choir, and CT Fireman’s Pipes and Drums, as well as remarks from current and past first responders and veterans.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.