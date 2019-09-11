× Chick-Fil-A in Glastonbury hiring

GLASTONBURY — Interview for a job, get a free sandwich.

The Chick-Fil-A location in Glastonbury is hiring up to 20 new employees. Those that stop by the restaurant, at 2941 Main St. in Glastonbury on Tuesday, September 24, between 2:00 and 4:00pm and interview on the spot will receive a free sandwich. They are seeking leadership personnel, customer service, and kitchen employees. According to officials, “All training will be conducted at the restaurant and Chick-fil-A prefers to promote leadership from within. For entry level positions, benefits include a competitive wage rate, food discounts, flexible schedules, a positive work environment, and more!”