Full list of primary results

Construction worker struck on I-91 northbound in Middletown; highway closed

Posted 8:52 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 09:03PM, September 11, 2019

MIDDLETOWN —  A construction worker was struck on the northbound side of I-91 in Middletown by exits 20 and 21.

According to Connecticut State Police Troop H, the incident occurred around  8:15 p.m. State police said there are reported injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

The highway is shut down at this time.

According to DOT, the contractor was putting out orange cones and safety signs. While the contractor was setting up, an incident occurred where a motor vehicle struck one of the contractor crew members.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.