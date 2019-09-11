× Construction worker struck on I-91 northbound in Middletown; highway closed

MIDDLETOWN — A construction worker was struck on the northbound side of I-91 in Middletown by exits 20 and 21.

According to Connecticut State Police Troop H, the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m. State police said there are reported injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

The highway is shut down at this time.

According to DOT, the contractor was putting out orange cones and safety signs. While the contractor was setting up, an incident occurred where a motor vehicle struck one of the contractor crew members.

