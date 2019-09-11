Cool night with temps in the 60s; Tracking showers for Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures soared into the mid-upper 80s today! Now get ready for some weather whiplash as temperatures will be about 10-20 degrees cooler on Thursday.

There is a chance for an isolated shower late today - early tonight as a cold front approaches. That front will linger across the area on Thursday bringing a lot of clouds along with occasional rain and an early-fall feel. While it won't be a total wash-out you may want to keep an umbrella handy.

Luckily, the damp weather clears in time for Friday with lots of sun and highs near 70 degrees.

Overall, the weekend doesn't look bad! There is a chance for an isolated shower on Saturday afternoon (northern half of the state). But most of the day and most of the state should stay dry. Still there may be a lot of clouds through the day. Sunday looks like the brighter and warmer choice for weekend plans.

Quiet and above average temperatures continue into the early part of next week.

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Isolated shower early. Mostly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

THURSDAY: Occasional showers, cooler. High: Upper 60s - near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. High: Low-mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Clearing, warmer. High: Low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Upper 70s.

