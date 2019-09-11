Daytrippers: The race is on at Lyman Orchards corn maze and expect plenty of detours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEFIELD – It is the 20th year of an Autumn tradition that is celebrated each year at Lyman Orchards.

On a four acre plot of the sprawling 1,200 acre Lyman farm, a new corn maze takes shape – this season honoring Nascar champ and Middletown native Joey Lagano. Tim Burt, Lyman Orchards marketing director said, “We called his (Lagano’s) folks and they said yes absolutely we would like to work with you because we love Connecticut.

Over the years, the Lyman maze has featured a tribute to UConn Women’s Basketball, the Yankees – Red Sox rivalry, and more recently showcasing local company Pez with a giant dispenser carved in corn. John Lyman, the owner of Lyman Orchards said the tradition is what excites so many to keep coming back for a new challenge each Fall. “This is a family tradition,” Lyman said, “and there is something for everyone.”

Lyman added that every year their maze has even more meaning because one dollar of every admission is donated to the American Cancer Society. The Lyman Maze is responsible for raising nearly 600 thousand dollars for the American Cancer Society over the past two decades. From apple and pumpkin picking to the corn maze adventure to the golf courses -- you can find out more about the season ahead at Lyman Orchards by clicking www.lymanorchards.com