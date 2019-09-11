I-84 on-ramp at Park Road in West Hartford to be closed due to construction

WEST HARTFORD — Construction on Park Road at the I-84 interchange is on its last phase.

According to the town of West Hartford, the final stage is the paving of Park Road.

Starting tonight, depending on the weather, a contractor is scheduled to begin milling portions of Park Road and Trout Brook Drive in preparation for final paving.

This will begin between 8 p.m., to 6 a.m., and is expected to last two nights.

The Town of West Hartford said the final paving work is scheduled for Sunday, September 15th, depending on the weather. This work will also occur at night, between the hours of 6 p.m., to 6 a.m., and is expected to last two nights.

“In order to complete this work safely and efficiently road closures will be in place on the following streets: Overbrook Road, Park Road, Raymond Road, Thomson Road, and Trout Brook Drive,” said the Town’s website. “The I-84 on-ramp at Park Road will also be closed at times. The I-84 off-ramp (Exit 43-Park Road) will remain open and traffic will be directed around the work zone. Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid the project area and seek alternate routes during the scheduled construction periods.”

You can read more on the project here.