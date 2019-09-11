I-91 northbound re-opened in Middletown after a construction worker struck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- A construction worker was struck on the northbound side of I-91 in Middletown by exits 20 and 21.

According to Connecticut State Police Troop H, the incident occurred around 8:15 p.m.

All lanes of the highway were re-opened around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the construction worker suffered serious injuries, but is expected to be okay.

According to DOT, the contractor was putting out orange cones and safety signs. While the contractor was setting up, an incident occurred where a motor vehicle struck one of the contractor crew members.

