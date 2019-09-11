Full list of primary results

Lockdown lifted at Central Avenue School in Naugatuck following reports of suspicious person

Posted 3:50 PM, September 11, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, September 11, 2019

NAUGATUCK — A lockdown has been lifted at Central Avenue School in Naugatuck following reports of a suspicious person.

Naugatuck Police Department said they received a report from a parent of a person with a possible weapon. Several streets around the school were blocked off.

Central Avenue School as well as neighboring daycare center were both on lockdown.

Police said all students are safe and normal dismissal has resumed.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

