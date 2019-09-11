× Man arrested after discharging a BB gun near a Naugatuck school

NAUGATUCK — A lockdown has been lifted at Central Avenue School in Naugatuck following reports of a suspicious person.

Naugatuck Police Department said they received a report from a parent of a person with a possible weapon. Several streets around the school were blocked off.

Central Avenue School as well as neighboring daycare center were both on lockdown.

Police said all students are safe and normal dismissal has resumed.

“Through investigative efforts it was determined that Tremayne Boswell (Age 37) was discharging a BB gun in close vicinity of the Central Avenue School. The BB gun was recovered and did in fact resemble a long gun/rifle,” police said.

Boswell was taken into custody and charged with breach of peace, reckless endangerment in the first degree and carrying a dangerous weapon.