Norwich PD: Student arrested after displaying BB gun on middle school bus

NORWICH — Police said they arrested a student for allegedly bringing a BB gun to school and showing it on a school bus this afternoon.

Norwich Police Department said they were made aware of a student at Teacher’s Memorial brought a firearm to school and later displayed it on a school bus.

“Witnesses provided the name of the student along with photo evidence,” police said. “Officers responded to the residence where they discovered the firearm in question to be a realistic looking BB gun. Officers arrested the student and seized the BB gun.”

Police said the student and family members were cooperative and apologetic for any alarm caused.

No threats were made at any time to the school or students.

The identity of the student has not been released at this time.

Police have charged the student with breach of peace in the second degree, possession of a weapon on school grounds and carrying a dangerous weapon.

No other details have been released.