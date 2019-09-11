× Police arrest suspect in Danbury homicide

DANBURY — Police have made an arrest in last week’s homicide at a condo complex.

Police arrested David Ramos, a friend of the victim Jason James Lowry Hoffman, and resident of the condominium where Hoffman was killed on Sept. 4.

Ramos, 33, was charged with Manslaughter 1st , Possession of a controlled substance, Possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, Possession of drug paraphernalia, Failure to keep prescription drugs in original container

and Interfering with the duties of a police officer. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

The warrant was approved on Sept. 9 but Ramos eluded apprehension until Wednesday morning when he was found in a friend’s apartment located on Scuppo Rd. in Danbury.

Police said they believe Ramos will face additional charges related to the incident as the court case moves forward and is looking into the possibility of others also facing charges related to the death.