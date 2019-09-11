Police catch Danbury man, who was on the run following a homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- A normally quiet Danbury condominium complex was shaken last week, when a man was shot dead in one of the units.

And, Wednesday morning Danbury police announced the man they have arrested, in connection with the homicide, lives in the unit where the shooting took place.

33 year old David Ramos has been charged with manslaughter and a host of drug offense in the shooting death of supposed friend Jason James Lowry Hoffman, also 33.

The court has sealed the arrest warrant affidavit, meaning no further information can be released.

At 6 AM, last Wednesday, September 4, police were called to 6002 Hancock Dr., which is part of the Sterling Woods Condominium Complex. There, they found the victim, Hoffman, dead, having sustained gunshots to the chest.

Police say the shooting happened inside Ramos' condominium, at Sterling Woods, which neighbors say he shares with his mother.

Ironically, Hoffman, spent several years in prison after he was convicted of manslaughter in 2014.

Police say they received a signed arrest warrant for Ramos on Monday, but he alluded them until this morning when they found him in a friends apartment elsewhere in Danbury.

Police say it’s likely Ramos will face additional charges. They are also looking into the possibility of making additional arrests.

Ramos is currently being held at the Danbury Police Department pending arraignment in Superior Court. His court set bond is $250,000

41.394817 -73.454011