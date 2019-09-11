Powerful 9/11 tribute held at UConn Health Center in Farmington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGTON — A solemn ceremony at UConn Health Center in Farmington Wednesday to honor the victims of 9/11.

State Sen. Gennaro Bizzarro, (R) 6th District said, “It’s a day to think about the selflessness that emerged on 9/11. The goodness that followed in the days there after.”

It was a day the nation was under attack but became united in grief and resolve. It’s been 18 years since that clear September morning.

Rep. Tammy Exum (D), West Hartford, Avon, Farmington said, “The beautiful ordinary day that would later become a day that is etched in our collective memories.”

Remembrances also came in the form of poetry. Susan Kassey read aloud, “It is a perfect September Day always to mourn. 9/11. 0-1.”

Dr. Andrew Agwunobi, UConn Health’s CEO said, “The attacks killed almost 3,000 people injured over 6,000 others and others died of 9/11 related cancer and respiratory diseases in the months and years that followed the attacks.”

“Please remember on this day, Americans across the country are called to serve in their local communities,” said Rep. Exum.