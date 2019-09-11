Full list of primary results

Silver Alert issued for missing Ledyard man; last seen Sept. 5

Posted 7:43 PM, September 11, 2019

LEDYARD —  Police have issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Matthew Powaleny.

Police describe Powaleny as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5’10” and 175 pounds. Police said he was last seen on September 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ledyard Police Department at 860 464-6400.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

