× Silver Alert issued for missing Ledyard man; last seen Sept. 5

LEDYARD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 38-year-old Matthew Powaleny.

Police describe Powaleny as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, 5’10” and 175 pounds. Police said he was last seen on September 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ledyard Police Department at 860 464-6400.