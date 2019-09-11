× Town of Groton to restrict evening activities after mosquitos test positive for EEE

GROTON — The Town of Groton administration, Town Council, and Groton Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will restrict evening activities following mosquito concerns.

Recently, mosquitos have tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) in Groton and Ledyard.

The town said they believe it’s in the best interest protecting the health of the community to restrict evening activities to end by 6:30 p.m. daily.

They also said Groton Parks & Recreation is canceling any previously approved use of fields after 6:30 p.m. until it’s determined that using them is safe again.

They go on to say that they will make every effort to reschedule previously scheduled games and practices in town.